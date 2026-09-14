Gordon Sargent betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Gordon Sargent sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Gordon Sargent will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 at the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|67-69-67-72
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|135.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|78
|67-69-74-76
|+2
|2.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-67-75-71
|-3
|5.860
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.729 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged 0.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.498
|0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.587
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.249
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.039
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.880
|0.761
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.587 mark. He had a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he broke par 22.48% of the time.
- Sargent has earned 211 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.