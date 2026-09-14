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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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10H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Gordon Sargent sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Gordon Sargent will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 at the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Sargent at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Sargent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4567-69-67-72-510.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-67-69-67-19135.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7867-69-74-76+22.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-75+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-67-75-71-35.860

Sargent's recent performances

  • Sargent has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
  • Sargent has an average of 0.729 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sargent has averaged 0.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4980.729
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.587-0.825
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2490.671
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0390.187
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.8800.761

Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.587 mark. He had a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he broke par 22.48% of the time.
  • Sargent has earned 211 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 134th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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