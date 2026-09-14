Fabián Gómez betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Gómez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.209 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards represents his power off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Gómez has recorded a -0.198 mark. He has hit 67.68% of greens in regulation this season.

On the greens, Gómez has delivered a -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 28.77 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.47% of the time.