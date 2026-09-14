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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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4H AGO

Fabián Gómez betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Fabián Gómez makes birdie on No. 18 at Simmons Bank Open

Fabián Gómez makes birdie on No. 18 at Simmons Bank Open

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Players in This Article

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Fabián Gómez will make his inaugural appearance at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.

Latest odds for Gómez at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Gómez's recent performances

  • Gómez has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gómez has averaged -0.645 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gómez's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.209-0.209
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.198-0.197
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3000.298
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.538-0.538
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.645-0.645

Gómez's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gómez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.209 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards represents his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Gómez has recorded a -0.198 mark. He has hit 67.68% of greens in regulation this season.
  • On the greens, Gómez has delivered a -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 28.77 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.47% of the time.
  • Gómez currently ranks 199th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 25 points earned this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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