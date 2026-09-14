Fabián Gómez betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Fabián Gómez makes birdie on No. 18 at Simmons Bank Open
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Fabián Gómez will make his inaugural appearance at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.
Gómez's recent performances
- Gómez has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gómez has averaged -0.645 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gómez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.209
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.198
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.300
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.538
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.645
|-0.645
Gómez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gómez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.209 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards represents his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Gómez has recorded a -0.198 mark. He has hit 67.68% of greens in regulation this season.
- On the greens, Gómez has delivered a -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 28.77 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.47% of the time.
- Gómez currently ranks 199th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 25 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.