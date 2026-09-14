Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 (110th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, van Rooyen sports a -0.493 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.42% of the time.