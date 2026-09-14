Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Erik van Rooyen reaches par-5 No. 5 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Erik van Rooyen will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5.0 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.134
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.493
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|-0.017
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.445
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.199
|0.113
Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 (110th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, van Rooyen sports a -0.493 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.42% of the time.
- van Rooyen has earned 154 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 146th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.