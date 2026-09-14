Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.171 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 67.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.