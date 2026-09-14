Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Emiliano Grillo reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Emiliano Grillo will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and takes place at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|64-67-65-69
|-19
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-70-67-75
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-69-72-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|70-66-73-70
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|64-69-70-68
|-13
|17.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.760 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.085
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.171
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.118
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.153
|0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.015
|1.449
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.171 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 67.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 361 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.