Denny McCarthy betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Denny McCarthy reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Denny McCarthy will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The $5 million tournament marks a new addition to the PGA TOUR schedule in Asheville, North Carolina.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|64-68-70-70
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-68-64-66
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|68-65-70-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-68-66-65
|-14
|71.250
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|69-69-70-71
|-1
|4.600
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|73-75-74-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|72-75-69-68
|E
|13.313
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.705 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.417
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.019
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.001
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.520
|0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.124
|0.705
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.019 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 28th with a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- McCarthy has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points (86th) this season, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.124 (83rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.