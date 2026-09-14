Davis Thompson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Davis Thompson holes 186-yard shot for albatross on No. 5 at Wyndham
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Davis Thompson will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-68-65-71
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-68-67-66
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|68-68-63-66
|-19
|87.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|69-69-66-68
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-69-70
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-70-72
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-11
|31.000
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 1.810 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.267
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.635
|1.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|-0.001
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.324
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.577
|1.810
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.267 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.635 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 516 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.08% ranked 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.