Davis Thompson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.267 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.635 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.