Davis Riley betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Davis Riley reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Rocket Classic
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Davis Riley will compete at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina, from Sept. 17-20, 2026, in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5.0 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|3
|68-64-63-70
|-15
|190.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|72-69-72-66
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|69
|68-70-75-71
|+4
|3.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|65-72-71-71
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|66-71-73-75
|+5
|2.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.787
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.380
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.206
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.433
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.940
|-0.161
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.787 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.380 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 63.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.