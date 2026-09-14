Davis Riley betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.787 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.380 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 63.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.77% of the time.