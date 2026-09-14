Davis Chatfield betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Davis Chatfield hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie at Wyndham
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Davis Chatfield will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|33.250
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-68-64-68
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-64-68-66
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.606 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged 1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.374
|-0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.221
|0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.045
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.061
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.048
|1.172
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.374 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a 0.221 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield delivered a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned 220 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.79% ranked 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.