Davis Chatfield betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.374 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a 0.221 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Chatfield delivered a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.