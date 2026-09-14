David Skinns betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

-Skinns has earned 193 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th. -He has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards shows solid length off the tee. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns has recorded a 0.146 mark. He has hit 69.14% of Greens in Regulation. -On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.94 putts per round and has broken par 21.91% of the time.