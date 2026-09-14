David Skinns betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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David Skinns reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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David Skinns will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.077
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.146
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.143
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.069
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.281
|0.231
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
-Skinns has earned 193 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th. -He has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards shows solid length off the tee. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns has recorded a 0.146 mark. He has hit 69.14% of Greens in Regulation. -On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.94 putts per round and has broken par 21.91% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.