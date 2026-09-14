David Lipsky betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.

Lipsky has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.