David Lipsky betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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David Lipsky hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at Wyndham
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David Lipsky will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|67-67-67-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-65-71-68
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|67-69-71-73
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|71
|71-75-75-71
|+4
|5.500
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.429
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.139
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.181
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.148
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.239
|-0.098
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.429 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.139 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 487 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th on TOUR. He ranked 94th in Bogey Avoidance with a 15.95% rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.