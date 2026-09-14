David Ford betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Ford's best finish over his last ten appearances was at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.

Ford has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Ford has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.