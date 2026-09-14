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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

David Ford betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Valero

David Ford hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Valero

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David Ford heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20. This new tournament features a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Ford at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Ford's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5968-73-72-73-25.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-70-78-67E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-69-69-1029.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3272-70-69-67-622.300
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1367-66-70-65-2055.200
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5066-68-72-70-47.500

Ford's recent performances

  • Ford's best finish over his last ten appearances was at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
  • Ford has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Ford has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ford has averaged -0.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3510.205
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.109-0.589
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.256-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0550.066
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.149-0.352

Ford's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ford has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.
  • Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sported a 0.109 mark. He has hit 66.11% of greens in regulation.
  • Ford's short game has shown struggles with a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
  • On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.90 putts per round and has broken par 21.85% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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