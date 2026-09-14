David Ford betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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David Ford hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Valero
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David Ford heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20. This new tournament features a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in Asheville, North Carolina.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|68-73-72-73
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-70-78-67
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-69-69
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|67-66-70-65
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|66-68-72-70
|-4
|7.500
Ford's recent performances
- Ford's best finish over his last ten appearances was at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged -0.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.351
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.109
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.256
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.055
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.149
|-0.352
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.
- Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sported a 0.109 mark. He has hit 66.11% of greens in regulation.
- Ford's short game has shown struggles with a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.90 putts per round and has broken par 21.85% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.