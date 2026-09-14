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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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11H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker holes 29-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Danny Walker holes 29-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Danny Walker will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This marks the first running of this $5 million event in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Walker at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-65-72-69-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-66+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-65-67-72-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC81-72+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-67-69-69.333

Walker's recent performances

  • Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
  • Walker has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has averaged -0.878 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.2940.095
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.224-0.375
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.041-0.469
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.440-0.129
Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.999-0.878

Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.294 (126th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Walker sported a -0.224 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifteenth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
  • Walker has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 158th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.13% ranked 148th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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