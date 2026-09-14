Danny Walker betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Danny Walker holes 29-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Danny Walker will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This marks the first running of this $5 million event in Asheville, North Carolina.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-65-72-69
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-66
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-65-67-72
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|81-72
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-67-69
|-6
|9.333
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
- Walker has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.878 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.294
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.224
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.041
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.440
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.999
|-0.878
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.294 (126th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Walker sported a -0.224 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifteenth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
- Walker has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 158th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.13% ranked 148th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.