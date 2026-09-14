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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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14H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude

Corey Conners sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude

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Corey Conners will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. He brings recent solid form to this new $5 million event in North Carolina.

Latest odds for Conners at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Conners' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4771-71-70-70+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2067-67-69-67-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT3970-69-66-69-1015.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1471-67-71-67-490.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-70-71-71-16.257
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT765-68-67-63-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-71-73+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-69E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5374-75-79-78+1811.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-70+310.500

Conners' recent performances

  • Conners has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 17-under.
  • Conners has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Conners has averaged 0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.1800.402
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3110.020
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.110-0.160
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.2680.042
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1130.303

Conners' advanced stats and rankings

  • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.311 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.76% of the time.
  • Conners currently sits 59th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 715 points and ranks 84th in overall Strokes Gained: Total at 0.113.

All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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