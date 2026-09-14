Corey Conners betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Conners has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 17-under.

Conners has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.