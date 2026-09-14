Corey Conners betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Corey Conners sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude
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Corey Conners will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. He brings recent solid form to this new $5 million event in North Carolina.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|71-71-70-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|71-67-71-67
|-4
|90.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|6.257
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|65-68-67-63
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-71-73
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|53
|74-75-79-78
|+18
|11.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-70
|+3
|10.500
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 17-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.180
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.311
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.110
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.268
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.113
|0.303
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.180 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.311 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.76% of the time.
- Conners currently sits 59th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 715 points and ranks 84th in overall Strokes Gained: Total at 0.113.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.