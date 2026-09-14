Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Christo Lamprecht reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Christo Lamprecht will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The golfer enters this new $5 million tournament looking to improve upon his recent form.
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.
- He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -2.436 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.035
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.512
|-1.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.032
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.371
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.950
|-2.436
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards demonstrates his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Lamprecht has recorded a -1.512 mark. He has hit 59.57% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He has averaged 29.00 putts per round and has broken par 18.91% of the time.
- Lamprecht currently ranks 198th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 26 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.