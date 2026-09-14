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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup

Christiaan Bezuidenhout on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup

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Christiaan Bezuidenhout will compete at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The South African enters this new $5 million event looking to build on his solid 2026 season form.

Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Bezuidenhout's recent performances

  • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.320-0.289
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.3980.505
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2170.037
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4550.422
Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7500.675

Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bezuidenhout ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Total this season with a 0.750 average, highlighted by his excellent putting performance that ranks 14th on TOUR with a 0.455 mark.
  • His approach play has been a strength, ranking 26th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.398 and hitting 68.09% of greens in regulation (56th).
  • Bezuidenhout's short game ranks 31st in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.217, while his putting averages 28.39 strokes per round (23rd).
  • Distance off the tee remains a challenge, as he ranks 144th in driving distance at 294.0 yards and 128th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.320.
  • He has earned 422 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th, and demonstrates strong course management with a sixth-ranked bogey avoidance percentage of 12.76%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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