Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Bezuidenhout ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Total this season with a 0.750 average, highlighted by his excellent putting performance that ranks 14th on TOUR with a 0.455 mark.

His approach play has been a strength, ranking 26th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.398 and hitting 68.09% of greens in regulation (56th).

Bezuidenhout's short game ranks 31st in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.217, while his putting averages 28.39 strokes per round (23rd).

Distance off the tee remains a challenge, as he ranks 144th in driving distance at 294.0 yards and 128th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.320.