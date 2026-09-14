Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout will compete at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The South African enters this new $5 million event looking to build on his solid 2026 season form.
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.320
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.398
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.217
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.455
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.750
|0.675
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Total this season with a 0.750 average, highlighted by his excellent putting performance that ranks 14th on TOUR with a 0.455 mark.
- His approach play has been a strength, ranking 26th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.398 and hitting 68.09% of greens in regulation (56th).
- Bezuidenhout's short game ranks 31st in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.217, while his putting averages 28.39 strokes per round (23rd).
- Distance off the tee remains a challenge, as he ranks 144th in driving distance at 294.0 yards and 128th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.320.
- He has earned 422 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th, and demonstrates strong course management with a sixth-ranked bogey avoidance percentage of 12.76%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.