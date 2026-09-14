Chris Kirk betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Chris Kirk hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Chris Kirk will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|65-67-66-70
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|25.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|70-67-69-75
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|67-66-68-69
|-14
|22.429
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.004
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.442
|0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.047
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.485
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.009
|0.276
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (88th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kirk sported a 0.442 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Kirk accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 128th, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.009 ranked 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.