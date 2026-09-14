Chris Kirk betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (88th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kirk sported a 0.442 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.94% of the time.