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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Chris Kirk hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Chris Kirk will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Kirk at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Kirk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7269-67-71-71-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT865-67-66-70-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT3170-69-64-69-1225.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6170-67-69-75+14.400
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-71+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3167-66-68-69-1422.429
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-65-74+215.136
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--

Kirk's recent performances

  • Kirk has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Kirk has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has averaged 0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.004-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4420.863
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.047-0.040
Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.485-0.458
Average Strokes Gained: Total950.0090.276

Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (88th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kirk sported a 0.442 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
  • Kirk accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 128th, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.009 ranked 95th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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