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R1
In Progress

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

T1

Nick Taylor
CAN
N. Taylor
Tot
-5
Thru
12*

-5

T1

CAN
N. Taylor
Tot
-5
Thru
12*

T1

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-5
Thru
11*

-5

T1

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-5
Thru
11*

T1

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-5
Thru
10

-5

T1

USA
M. Greyserman
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-5
Thru
10

4

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-4
Thru
13*

-4

4

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-4
Thru
13*

T5

John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Tot
-3
Thru
14

-3

T5

ENG
J. Parry
Tot
-3
Thru
14

T5

Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-3
Thru
14*

-3

T5

USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-3
Thru
14*

T5

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-3
Thru
14*

-3

T5

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-3
Thru
14*

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-3
Thru
13*

-3

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-3
Thru
13*

T5

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-3
Thru
13

-3

T5

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-3
Thru
13

T5

Ryo Hisatsune
JPN
R. Hisatsune
Tot
-3
Thru
13*

-3

T5

JPN
R. Hisatsune
Tot
-3
Thru
13*

T5

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-3
Thru
12

-3

T5

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-3
Thru
12

T5

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-3
Thru
11

-3

T5

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-3
Thru
11

T5

Adrien Dumont de Chassart
BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-3
Thru
8

-3

T5

BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-3
Thru
8

T14

Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
Tot
-2
Thru
16*

-2

T14

USA
T. Merritt
Tot
-2
Thru
16*

T14

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-2
Thru
13

-2

T14

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-2
Thru
13
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3H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Team Reavie/Byrd nearly aces No. 9 at Zurich Classic

Team Reavie/Byrd nearly aces No. 9 at Zurich Classic

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Chez Reavie tees off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and takes place on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Reavie at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Reavie's recent performances

-Reavie has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments. -Reavie has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Reavie has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.581-0.304
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.043-0.151
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.079-0.168
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.9480.004
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.245-0.619

Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

-Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.6 yards provides insight into his power off the tee. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie sported a -0.043 mark. He maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate. -On the greens, Reavie delivered a 0.948 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time. -Reavie has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 212th in that category.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
In Progress

Biltmore Championship Asheville

T1

Nick Taylor
CAN
N. Taylor
Tot
-5
Thru
12*

-5

T1

CAN
N. Taylor
Tot
-5
Thru
12*

T1

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-5
Thru
11*

-5

T1

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-5
Thru
11*

T1

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-5
Thru
10

-5

T1

USA
M. Greyserman
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-5
Thru
10

4

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-4
Thru
13*

-4

4

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-4
Thru
13*

T5

John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Tot
-3
Thru
14

-3

T5

ENG
J. Parry
Tot
-3
Thru
14
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