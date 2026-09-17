Chez Reavie betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Chez Reavie tees off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and takes place on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Reavie's recent performances
-Reavie has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments. -Reavie has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Reavie has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.581
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.043
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.079
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.948
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.245
|-0.619
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
-Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.6 yards provides insight into his power off the tee. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie sported a -0.043 mark. He maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate. -On the greens, Reavie delivered a 0.948 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time. -Reavie has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 212th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.