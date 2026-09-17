Chez Reavie betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

-Reavie has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments. -Reavie has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Reavie has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.