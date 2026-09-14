Chandler Phillips betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Chandler Phillips sinks 36-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Phillips will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament features a $5.0 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|39.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-65-66-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|50.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Phillips has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.629 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.070
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.524
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.240
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.380
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.025
|1.557
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.070 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.524 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 62.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
- Phillips currently sits 91st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 449 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.