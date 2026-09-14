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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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14H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips sinks 36-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham

Chandler Phillips sinks 36-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Phillips will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament features a $5.0 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Phillips at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Phillips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2267-67-68-68-1039.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-65-66-67-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1567-66-67-69-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1569-67-65-69-1450.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-68-69-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--

Phillips' recent performances

  • Phillips has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Phillips has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.629 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 1.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0700.164
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.5240.266
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2400.629
Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3800.498
Average Strokes Gained: Total940.0251.557

Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.070 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.524 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 62.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.77, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
  • Phillips currently sits 91st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 449 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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