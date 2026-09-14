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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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7H AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Chandler Blanchet drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Chandler Blanchet will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Blanchet at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2072-65-66-67-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-67-69-1332.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-77+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6765-70-77-69+13.400
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-69-74-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-73-70-70+215.136

Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
  • Blanchet has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1380.589
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green92-0.008-0.163
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.569-0.474
Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.418-0.210
Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.856-0.258

Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a -0.008 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
  • Blanchet has earned 347 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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