Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Chandler Blanchet drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Chandler Blanchet will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-67-69
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|65-70-77-69
|+1
|3.400
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-69-74
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|15.136
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.138
|0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.008
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.569
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.418
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.856
|-0.258
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a -0.008 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- Blanchet has earned 347 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.