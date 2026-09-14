Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a -0.008 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 67.69% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.