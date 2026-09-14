Chad Ramey betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey has a -0.372 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 38th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.31%.