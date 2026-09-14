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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

Chad Ramey's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

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Chad Ramey will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20. This new tournament offers a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Ramey at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-66-72-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC74-71+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-70E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-69-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-73+4--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-66-73-69-95.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--

Ramey's recent performances

  • Ramey's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 9-under.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.115-0.240
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.372-0.315
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.0140.406
Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3220.026
Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.150-0.123

Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey has a -0.372 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 38th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.31%.
  • Ramey ranks 132nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 219 points accumulated this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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