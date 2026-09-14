Chad Ramey betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Chad Ramey's 177-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham
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Chad Ramey will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20. This new tournament offers a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-66-72-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-69-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-66-73-69
|-9
|5.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 9-under.
- Ramey has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.115
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.372
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.014
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.322
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.150
|-0.123
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey has a -0.372 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 38th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.31%.
- Ramey ranks 132nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 219 points accumulated this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.