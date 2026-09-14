Carson Bertagnole betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Amateur Carson Bertagnole of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
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Carson Bertagnole will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026, in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Bertagnole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
Bertagnole's recent performances
- Bertagnole's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Puerto Rico Open.
Bertagnole's advanced stats and rankings
- Bertagnole posted a 75.00% Greens in Regulation Percentage this season.
- His average Driving Distance measures 293.8 yards this season.
- On the greens, Bertagnole averaged 32.00 Putts Per Round this season. He posted a 16.67% Bogey Avoidance rate and broke par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bertagnole as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.