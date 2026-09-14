Camilo Villegas betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Mia’s Miracles founder Camillo Villegas spends the day with Sydney
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Camilo Villegas tees off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The Colombian looks to find his form at this new $5 million event in North Carolina.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|71-66-70-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-69-67-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|64
|--
|--
|2.613
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.702
|-0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.080
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.212
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.176
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.394
|-0.518
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.702 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has recorded a -0.080 mark. He has hit 64.99% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.70 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 21.06% of the time.
- Villegas currently sits 194th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 39 points, and he has avoided bogeys 14.99% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.