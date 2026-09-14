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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mia’s Miracles founder Camillo Villegas spends the day with Sydney

Mia’s Miracles founder Camillo Villegas spends the day with Sydney

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Camilo Villegas tees off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The Colombian looks to find his form at this new $5 million event in North Carolina.

Latest odds for Villegas at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Villegas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-70-68-67-8--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D79+7--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D73+2--
Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3671-66-70-72-5--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC79-69+4--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-69-67-70-106.325
July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship64----2.613

Villegas's recent performances

  • Villegas has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
  • Villegas has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Villegas has averaged -0.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.702-0.694
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.080-0.308
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.212-0.071
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1760.554
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.394-0.518

Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.702 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards reflects his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has recorded a -0.080 mark. He has hit 64.99% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.70 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 21.06% of the time.
  • Villegas currently sits 194th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 39 points, and he has avoided bogeys 14.99% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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