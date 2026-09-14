Camilo Villegas betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.702 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards reflects his power off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has recorded a -0.080 mark. He has hit 64.99% of Greens in Regulation.

On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.70 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 21.06% of the time.