Cameron Champ betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Cameron Champ makes birdie on No. 14 at Simmons Bank Open
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Cameron Champ will compete at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged -0.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.364
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.035
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.424
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.174
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.921
|-0.495
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.7 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ posted a -1.035 mark. He recorded a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.89% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.44%.
- Champ has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 204th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.