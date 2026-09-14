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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis makes birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Cam Davis makes birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Davis will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville from Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The tournament offers a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.

Latest odds for Davis at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Davis's recent performances

  • Davis has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament history.
  • He has an average of -0.981 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Davis has averaged -1.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.861-0.981
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.6050.002
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.195-0.296
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.314-0.341
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.976-1.617

Davis's advanced stats and rankings

  • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.861 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis has recorded a -0.605 mark. He has hit 60.40% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.97 putts per round and has broken par 17.52% of the time.
  • Davis currently sits 191st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 47 points and has avoided bogeys 19.52% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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