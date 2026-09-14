Cam Davis betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Cam Davis makes birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Davis will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville from Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The tournament offers a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.
Davis's recent performances
- Davis has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament history.
- He has an average of -0.981 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -1.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.861
|-0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.605
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.195
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.314
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.976
|-1.617
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.861 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis has recorded a -0.605 mark. He has hit 60.40% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.97 putts per round and has broken par 17.52% of the time.
- Davis currently sits 191st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 47 points and has avoided bogeys 19.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.