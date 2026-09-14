Cam Davis betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.861 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards shows his length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis has recorded a -0.605 mark. He has hit 60.40% of Greens in Regulation.

On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.97 putts per round and has broken par 17.52% of the time.