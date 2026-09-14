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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Brice Garnett reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Brice Garnett will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,249-yard layout in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Garnett at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-67-68-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-66-74-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1975-66-65-69-926.607

Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Garnett has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged -1.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.247-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.104-0.349
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.116-0.181
Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.058-0.385
Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.525-1.009

Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.104 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.06% of the time.
  • Garnett has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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