Brice Garnett betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Brice Garnett reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Brice Garnett will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,249-yard layout in Asheville, North Carolina.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-67-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|75-66-65-69
|-9
|26.607
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -1.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.247
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.104
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.116
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.058
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.525
|-1.009
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.104 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.06% of the time.
- Garnett has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.