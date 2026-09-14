Brendon Todd betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.698 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.9 yards shows his more conservative approach off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Todd has struggled with a -2.093 mark. He has hit 51.19% of greens in regulation.

Around the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. On the greens, he has posted a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting average with 27.93 putts per round.