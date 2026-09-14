Brendon Todd betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Brendon Todd heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in Asheville, North Carolina.
Todd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|75-73-80-70
|+10
|3.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Todd's recent performances
- Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 78th with a score of 10-over.
- He has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of -2.255 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.698
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.093
|-2.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.202
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.084
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.504
|-2.295
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.698 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.9 yards shows his more conservative approach off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Todd has struggled with a -2.093 mark. He has hit 51.19% of greens in regulation.
- Around the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. On the greens, he has posted a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting average with 27.93 putts per round.
- Todd currently ranks 217th in FedExCup Regular Season points with just 2 points earned. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -2.504 reflects his current struggles, while he has broken par 15.08% of the time and avoided bogeys 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.