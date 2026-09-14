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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Brendon Todd heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Todd at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Todd's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC79-74+11--
Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7875-73-80-70+103.750
Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressW/D76-72+4--
Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--

Todd's recent performances

  • Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 78th with a score of 10-over.
  • He has an average of -0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Todd has an average of -2.255 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Todd has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.698-0.557
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.093-2.255
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2020.092
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0840.425
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.504-2.295

Todd's advanced stats and rankings

  • Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.698 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.9 yards shows his more conservative approach off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Todd has struggled with a -2.093 mark. He has hit 51.19% of greens in regulation.
  • Around the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. On the greens, he has posted a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting average with 27.93 putts per round.
  • Todd currently ranks 217th in FedExCup Regular Season points with just 2 points earned. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -2.504 reflects his current struggles, while he has broken par 15.08% of the time and avoided bogeys 22.22% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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