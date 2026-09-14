Brendan Valdes betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Brendan Valdes makes birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Brendan Valdes will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Valdes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.386
Valdes's advanced stats and rankings
- Valdes has averaged 0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments, indicating solid driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.330 over his last five starts suggests room for improvement with iron play.
- Around the greens, Valdes has averaged -0.220 Strokes Gained over his past five tournaments.
- His putting has been relatively steady with a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Valdes has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valdes as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.