Blades Brown betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Blades Brown sinks a 28-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Simmons Bank Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Blades Brown will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5.0 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.140
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.555
|0.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.000
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.192
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.887
|1.477
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.555 this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 73.61% shows solid ball-striking ability.
- In terms of driving, Brown sports a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark this season with an average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.78 Putts Per Round and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.07%, while breaking par 25.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.