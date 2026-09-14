Billy Horschel betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.142 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.281 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.