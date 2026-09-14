Billy Horschel betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Billy Horschel reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes eagle at Wyndham
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Billy Horschel will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|62.5
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|67-66-65-70
|-16
|57.3
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|66-70-64-70
|-10
|51.0
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-71-70-73
|-1
|10.0
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 13-under.
- Horschel has an average of 0.555 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 1.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.142
|0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.281
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.263
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.013
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.111
|1.052
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.142 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.281 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Horschel currently ranks 100th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 403 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.98% (142nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.