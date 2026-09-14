PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
16H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes eagle at Wyndham

Billy Horschel reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes eagle at Wyndham

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Billy Horschel will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Horschel at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1265-66-70-66-1362.5
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-71-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1367-66-65-70-1657.3
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-67+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1566-70-64-70-1051.0
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-71-70-73-110.0
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--

Horschel's recent performances

  • Horschel has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 13-under.
  • Horschel has an average of 0.555 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged 1.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.1420.555
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2810.727
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.263-0.239
Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0130.011
Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.1111.052

Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.142 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sports a 0.281 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Horschel currently ranks 100th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 403 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.98% (142nd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
15H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Image for article.
16H AGO
Richard Hoey betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Image for article.
16H AGO
Zecheng Dou betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW