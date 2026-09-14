Ben Silverman betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

-Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.120 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards provides solid length off the tee. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.038 mark. He has hit 71.73% of Greens in Regulation. -On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.38 Putts Per Round, and he has a 20.59% Par Breakers rate. -Silverman currently sits 139th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 190 points, while maintaining a 12.75% Bogey Avoidance rate.