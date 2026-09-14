Ben Silverman betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Ben Silverman gets up-and-down from 14 feet for birdie on No. 9 at Rocket Classic
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Ben Silverman will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This marks a new addition to the PGA TOUR schedule with a $5.0 million purse.
Silverman's recent performances
-Silverman has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments. -Silverman has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Silverman has averaged 0.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.120
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.038
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.024
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.339
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.205
|0.647
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
-Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.120 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards provides solid length off the tee. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sports a -0.038 mark. He has hit 71.73% of Greens in Regulation. -On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.38 Putts Per Round, and he has a 20.59% Par Breakers rate. -Silverman currently sits 139th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 190 points, while maintaining a 12.75% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.