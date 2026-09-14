Ben Martin betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Ben Martin will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has averaged -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.769 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged 0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.205
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.318
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.104
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.084
|-1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.075
|-0.383
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.205 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sports a 0.318 mark. He has hit 68.94% of greens in regulation.
- Martin has delivered a -1.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 30.23 putts per round and breaks par 18.43% of the time.
- Martin has earned 107 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.