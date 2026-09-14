Ben Kohles betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.231 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards shows his moderate power off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles has delivered a strong 0.741 mark. He has hit 74.31% of Greens in Regulation.

On the greens, Kohles has recorded a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. His putting has been solid with a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting average and 29.63 Putts Per Round.