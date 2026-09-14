Ben Kohles betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Ben Kohles hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Ben Kohles will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.231
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.741
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.008
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.215
|0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.196
|1.822
Kohles's advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.231 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards shows his moderate power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles has delivered a strong 0.741 mark. He has hit 74.31% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Kohles has recorded a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. His putting has been solid with a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting average and 29.63 Putts Per Round.
- Kohles currently ranks 96th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 426 points. He has avoided bogey 11.94% of the time and broken par on 23.33% of holes this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.