Ben James betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

James has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 18-under.

James has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.