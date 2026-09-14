Ben James betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Ben James's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham
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Ben James heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new event features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Ben James's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|62-67-72-61
|-18
|190.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-65-73
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|67-66-67-70
|-18
|72.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|65-69-67-68
|-11
|29.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-64-71-73
|-4
|7.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-77-67
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-63-78-69
|-3
|5.860
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
Ben James's recent performances
- James has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 18-under.
- James has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 1.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.318
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.361
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.052
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.372
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.102
|1.858
Ben James's advanced stats and rankings
- James posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.318 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sported a 0.361 mark. He posted a 72.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, James delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.23 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.15% of the time.
- James currently ranks 108th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 365 points, while maintaining a 12.96% bogey avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.