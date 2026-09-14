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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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4H AGO

Ben James betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben James's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham

Ben James's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham

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Ben James heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new event features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for James at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Ben James's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship362-67-72-61-18190.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-65-73-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT467-66-67-70-1872.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1565-69-67-68-1129.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-64-71-73-47.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-77-67+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-63-78-69-35.860
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--

Ben James's recent performances

  • James has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 18-under.
  • James has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • James has averaged 1.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3180.423
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3610.732
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0520.037
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3720.666
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.1021.858

Ben James's advanced stats and rankings

  • James posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.318 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sported a 0.361 mark. He posted a 72.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, James delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.23 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.15% of the time.
  • James currently ranks 108th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 365 points, while maintaining a 12.96% bogey avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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