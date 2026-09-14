Beau Hossler betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Hossler has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.

Hossler has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.