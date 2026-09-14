Beau Hossler betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Beau Hossler's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Wyndham
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Beau Hossler will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|61-67-66-67
|-19
|300.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|69-67-70-69
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|56
|69-68-67-74
|-6
|5.800
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|68-70-72-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|69-68-68-65
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|70-67-66-71
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-68-64-68
|-16
|92.500
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 1.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.177
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.155
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.205
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.571
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.798
|1.075
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.155 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
- Hossler ranked second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.84% and earned 550 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.