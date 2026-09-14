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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Wyndham

Beau Hossler's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Wyndham

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Beau Hossler will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.

Latest odds for Hossler at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Hossler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship261-67-66-67-19300.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4569-67-70-69-510.000
July 26, 20263M Open5669-68-67-74-65.800
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4268-70-72-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2169-68-68-65-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3970-67-66-71-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-69-68-70-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-68-64-68-1692.500

Hossler's recent performances

  • Hossler has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
  • Hossler has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hossler has averaged 1.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1770.362
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.155-0.183
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2050.319
Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5710.577
Average Strokes Gained: Total210.7981.075

Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.155 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
  • Hossler ranked second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.84% and earned 550 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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