Austin Smotherman betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Austin Smotherman drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Austin Smotherman will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The $5 million purse tournament marks a new addition to the PGA TOUR schedule in Asheville, North Carolina.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|66-71-67-73
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-69-70-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-71-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|77-69-76-66
|E
|8.125
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 5-under.
- Smotherman has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -1.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.202
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.600
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.479
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.593
|-1.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.270
|-1.022
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.600 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
- Smotherman has earned 498 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.