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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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13H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Austin Smotherman drains 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Austin Smotherman will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The $5 million purse tournament marks a new addition to the PGA TOUR schedule in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Smotherman at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Smotherman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6766-71-67-73-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC77-75+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2468-67-68-68-1332.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-69-70-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-71-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1973-69-71-66-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6077-69-76-66E8.125

Smotherman's recent performances

  • Smotherman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 5-under.
  • Smotherman has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smotherman has averaged -1.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.202-0.149
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6000.753
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.479-0.341
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.593-1.285
Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.270-1.022

Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.202 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.600 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
  • Smotherman has earned 498 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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