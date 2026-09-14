Austin Eckroat betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Austin Eckroat reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Austin Eckroat will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. The tournament features a $5.0 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|5.400
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-66-69-70
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|73
|67-67-80-71
|+5
|2.700
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|68-69-70-76
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|65-71-65-71
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|67-70-68-70
|-9
|26.607
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.235
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.277
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.206
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.206
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.043
|0.394
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.277 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat delivered a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 120th, and has posted a 0.043 Strokes Gained: Total average (92nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.