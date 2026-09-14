Austin Eckroat betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.277 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Eckroat delivered a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.30% of the time.