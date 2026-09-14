Andrew Putnam betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Andrew Putnam hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Andrew Putnam will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|71-65-70-73
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|67-68-67-74
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|74-68-74-78
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|64-70-70-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-72-68-71
|-2
|19.969
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Putnam has an average of -1.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.671
|-1.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.250
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.392
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.245
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.217
|-0.070
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.671 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.250 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.08% of the time.
- Putnam has earned 538 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.