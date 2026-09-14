Andrew Novak betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.056 (80th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Novak sported a 0.103 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Novak excelled with a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 20th on TOUR.

On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 147th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.