Andrew Novak betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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2025 Grant Thornton Invitational - Final Round
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Andrew Novak will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The tournament features a $5.0 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|68-68-67-63
|-14
|80.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|66-71-73-71
|+1
|4.400
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-72-67-63
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-65-73-73
|E
|5.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-70-71-70
|E
|37.000
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -0.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.056
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.103
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.275
|0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.555
|-0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.121
|-0.274
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.056 (80th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Novak sported a 0.103 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Novak excelled with a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 20th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 147th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
- Novak ranked 84th with 489 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026 and ranked 109th by breaking par 21.04% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.