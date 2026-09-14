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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

2025 Grant Thornton Invitational - Final Round

2025 Grant Thornton Invitational - Final Round

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Andrew Novak will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The tournament features a $5.0 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Novak at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Novak's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT768-68-67-63-1480.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-74+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6166-71-73-71+14.400
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3067-72-67-63-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-65-73-73E5.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-70-71-70E37.000

Novak's recent performances

  • Novak has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
  • Novak has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Novak has averaged -0.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0560.175
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.103-0.197
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2750.740
Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.555-0.993
Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.121-0.274

Novak's advanced stats and rankings

  • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.056 (80th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Novak sported a 0.103 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Novak excelled with a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 20th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 147th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
  • Novak ranked 84th with 489 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026 and ranked 109th by breaking par 21.04% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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