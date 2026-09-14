Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Alejandro Tosti hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Alejandro Tosti will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|82-70
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-66-67-71
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-69-68-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.259
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.892
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.035
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.923
|-0.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-1.591
|-1.350
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (44th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Tosti sported a -0.892 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 62.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.923 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37.
- Tosti ranked 151st with a -1.591 Strokes Gained: Total average and accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 186th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.63% ranked 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.