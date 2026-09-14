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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Alejandro Tosti hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Alejandro Tosti will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Tosti at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC82-70+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-70-70-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-66-67-71-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-70+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-69-68-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--

Tosti's recent performances

  • Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under.
  • He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2590.108
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.892-0.562
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.0350.102
Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.923-0.999
Average Strokes Gained: Total151-1.591-1.350

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (44th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Tosti sported a -0.892 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 62.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.923 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37.
  • Tosti ranked 151st with a -1.591 Strokes Gained: Total average and accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 186th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.63% ranked 151st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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