A.J. Ewart betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.295 (127th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Ewart sports a 0.090 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.