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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart's 155-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

A.J. Ewart's 155-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open

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A.J. Ewart will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Ewart at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Ewart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-72E--
July 26, 20263M Open5569-69-70-69-76.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2069-69-68-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3466-67-72-67-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7167-72-70-72-32.800
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-68-69-66-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-63-71-70-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-70-66-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--

Ewart's recent performances

  • Ewart has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Ewart has an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ewart has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.295-0.531
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.0900.406
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.015-0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5110.597
Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3200.322

Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.295 (127th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Ewart sports a 0.090 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Ewart ranks 105th with 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.15% ranks 12th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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