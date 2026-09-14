A.J. Ewart betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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A.J. Ewart's 155-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open
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A.J. Ewart will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|55
|69-69-70-69
|-7
|6.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|66-67-72-67
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|2.800
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-68-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-63-71-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.295
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.090
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.015
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.511
|0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.320
|0.322
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.295 (127th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Ewart sports a 0.090 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Ewart ranks 105th with 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.15% ranks 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.