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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

Adam Svensson hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

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Adam Svensson will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The Canadian golfer enters the new $5 million event looking to improve upon his recent struggles on TOUR.

Latest odds for Svensson at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7069-68-74-70+13
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-74E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6665-72-70-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6065-72-71-71-14.6
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-68-71-67-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-75-69-68-55.756

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 5-under.
  • He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has an average of -0.632 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.416-0.757
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.002-0.632
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.027-0.363
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.3940.121
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.781-1.630

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.416 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.002 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17.
  • Svensson has earned 69 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th. He ranked 95th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.04% and 125th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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