Adam Svensson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Adam Svensson hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham
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Adam Svensson will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The Canadian golfer enters the new $5 million event looking to improve upon his recent struggles on TOUR.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|70
|69-68-74-70
|+1
|3
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|65-72-70-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|65-72-71-71
|-1
|4.6
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-75-69-68
|-5
|5.756
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of -0.632 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.416
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.002
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.027
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.394
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.781
|-1.630
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.416 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.002 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17.
- Svensson has earned 69 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th. He ranked 95th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.04% and 125th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.