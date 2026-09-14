Adam Svensson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 5-under.

He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Svensson has an average of -0.632 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Svensson has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.