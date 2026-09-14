Adam Schenk betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Final Round
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Adam Schenk heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The tournament features a $5 million purse with play at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|66-71-70-79
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.419
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.370
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.096
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.456
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-1.341
|-0.616
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.419 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.370 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59.
- Schenk accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 157th. His overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.341 placed him 149th on TOUR.
- He ranked 150th in Bogey Avoidance at 19.74% and broke par 18.95% of the time, ranking 143rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.