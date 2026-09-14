Adam Schenk betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Schenk had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-under.

He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Schenk has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Schenk has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.