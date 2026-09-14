Adam Hadwin betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship
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Adam Hadwin will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5.0 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.040
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.309
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.269
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.308
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.926
|-0.676
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sported a -0.309 mark on TOUR. He hit 67.31% Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Hadwin delivered a -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.42 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.23% of the time.
- Hadwin has earned 48 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 188th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.