Aaron Wise betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Aaron Wise hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Aaron Wise will compete at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|DQ
|72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-71
|-14
|29.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|65-65-66-69
|-15
|92.5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|66-69-67-72
|-10
|14
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-79
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished third with a score of fifteen-under.
- Wise has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.716 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.215
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.118
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.188
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.482
|-0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.391
|0.378
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has recorded a 0.118 mark. He has hit 66.86% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.34 putts per round and has broken par 22.99% of the time.
- Wise currently ranks 151st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 136 points, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.391 reflects his overall performance this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.