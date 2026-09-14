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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Aaron Wise hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Aaron Wise will compete at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.

Latest odds for Wise at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipDQ72+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-66-66-71-1429.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT365-65-66-69-1592.5
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3966-69-67-72-1014
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-79+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--

Wise's recent performances

  • Wise has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished third with a score of fifteen-under.
  • Wise has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.716 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2150.275
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1180.579
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1880.239
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.482-0.716
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3910.378

Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards reflects his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has recorded a 0.118 mark. He has hit 66.86% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.34 putts per round and has broken par 22.99% of the time.
  • Wise currently ranks 151st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 136 points, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.391 reflects his overall performance this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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