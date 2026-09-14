Aaron Wise betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards reflects his power off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has recorded a 0.118 mark. He has hit 66.86% of greens in regulation.

On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.34 putts per round and has broken par 22.99% of the time.