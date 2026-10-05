Ben James betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

James has four top-five finishes and five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.

James has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.