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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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1H AGO

Ben James betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben James sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

Ben James sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

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Ben James heads to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 for the Baycurrent Classic. The tournament offers a $8 million purse with defending champion Xander Schauffele having won last year at 19-under.

Latest odds for James at the Baycurrent Classic.

Ben James's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT565-66-64-67-22--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville267-67-65-61-24--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship362-67-72-61-18190.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-65-73-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT467-66-67-70-1872.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1565-69-67-68-1129.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-64-71-73-47.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-77-67+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-63-78-69-35.860

Ben James's recent performances

  • James has four top-five finishes and five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
  • James has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • James has averaged 2.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4290.668
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5170.789
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1760.197
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3820.603
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5042.256

Ben James's advanced stats and rankings

  • James posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sported a 0.517 mark. He maintained a 74.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, James delivered a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.97 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.88% of the time.
  • James currently sits 108th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 365 points and maintains an 11.40% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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