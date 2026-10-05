Ben James betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Ben James sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Ben James heads to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 for the Baycurrent Classic. The tournament offers a $8 million purse with defending champion Xander Schauffele having won last year at 19-under.
Ben James's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T5
|65-66-64-67
|-22
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|2
|67-67-65-61
|-24
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|62-67-72-61
|-18
|190.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-65-73
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|67-66-67-70
|-18
|72.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|65-69-67-68
|-11
|29.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-64-71-73
|-4
|7.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-77-67
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-63-78-69
|-3
|5.860
Ben James's recent performances
- James has four top-five finishes and five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
- James has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 2.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.429
|0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.517
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.176
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.382
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.504
|2.256
Ben James's advanced stats and rankings
- James posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sported a 0.517 mark. He maintained a 74.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, James delivered a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.97 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.88% of the time.
- James currently sits 108th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 365 points and maintains an 11.40% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.