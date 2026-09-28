Zach Johnson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Zach Johnson reflects on his job captaining United States in Ryder Cup
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Zach Johnson will tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship. The tournament features a $6 million purse with defending champion Michael Brennan looking to repeat after his 22-under victory in 2025.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Johnson has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has averaged -1.456 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.791 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -0.718 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -5.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.646
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson averaged -1.456 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -2.791 over his last five starts shows challenges with his iron play.
- Johnson posted a -0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, reflecting difficulties on the greens.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.