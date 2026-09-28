Zach Bauchou betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Zachary Bauchou hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Bauchou will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4. The tournament features a $6 million purse and is being defended by Michael Brennan, who won at 22-under in 2025.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Bauchou has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-69-68-67
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|71-67-68-66
|-16
|42.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-66-69-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-64-66-67
|-20
|91.667
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.913 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 1.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.031
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.268
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.086
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.195
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.517
|1.168
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.031 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.80% of the time.
- Bauchou has earned 459 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 88th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.44% ranked 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.