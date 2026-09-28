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7H AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Zachary Bauchou hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Zachary Bauchou hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Bauchou will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 1-4. The tournament features a $6 million purse and is being defended by Michael Brennan, who won at 22-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Bauchou at the Bank of Utah Championship.

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • Bauchou has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Bauchou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sep. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2467-68-67-67-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-69-68-67-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT971-67-68-66-1642.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6769-70-72-69-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-66-69-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-64-66-67-2091.667

Bauchou's recent performances

  • Bauchou has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Bauchou has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.913 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bauchou has averaged 1.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.0310.251
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2680.006
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.086-0.002
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.1950.913
Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5171.168

Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.031 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.80% of the time.
  • Bauchou has earned 459 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 88th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.44% ranked 19th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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