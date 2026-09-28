Zac Blair betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Zac Blair reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes eagle at Biltmore Championship
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Zac Blair finished tied for 20th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 1-4 in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Blair's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|2024
|66
|68-69-70-75
|-2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.515
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.666
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.162
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.174
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.487
|0.971
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.515 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards shows room for improvement off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Blair sported a strong 0.666 mark. He maintained a solid 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 28.67 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.34% of the time. Blair currently ranks 122nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 265 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.