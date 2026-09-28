Vince Whaley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Vince Whaley finished tied for 37th at nine-under at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Whaley's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T37
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|2024
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has averaged -0.944 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.664
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.700
|-0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.016
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.656
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.693
|-0.803
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.664 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.700 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 60.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
- Whaley has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 171st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.