Vince Whaley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.664 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.700 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 60.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.