Tyler Duncan betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Tyler Duncan drains 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore
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Tyler Duncan finished tied for 25th at 13-under in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Duncan's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|66-67-72-66
|-13
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan has averaged 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged 0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.234
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.389
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.092
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.504
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.211
|0.395
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards shows his positioning off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Duncan sported a 0.389 mark. He maintained a 70.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Duncan delivered a -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 24.07% of the time. Duncan ranked 174th with 78 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.